Department Of Energy Says Your Thermostat Should Never Be Below 78 Degrees

The Department of Energy recently published a report that recommends what temperatures you should generally keep your thermostats in your home.

Energy Star, a federal program managed jointly by the Department of Energy and the Environmental Protection Agency, says in order to keep home cool with central air conditioning, all while also optimizing energy efficiency (and therefore cost), you should always keep the temperature of your home no lower than 78 degrees Fahrenheit.

How cool do you keep your house?



New report our shows these as the recommended temps for energy efficiency:



• 78° F when you’re home

• 85° F when you’re at work or away

• 82° F when you’re sleeping pic.twitter.com/iNOSaqX35c — Jennifer Titus (@jenntitus10) August 19, 2019

And even more, keeping the house at 78 is for only when you're home! When you're away from the house, Energy Star recommends keeping the thermostat set at a cool 85 degrees, or even higher!

They also suggest opening windows to fill the house with cool air at night. They must not know its 85 degrees outside at night, and we'd just be letting mosquitoes in all night long. Obviously, the Department of Energy has never been to Texas in August.

Via Fox 35