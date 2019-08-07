DEVO Confirms Only Live Appearance In 2019, Their Third Concert In Last Five Years

August 7, 2019
Miles In The Morning
DEVO, Red Carpet, Bob Mothersbaugh, Joshe Freese, Gerald Casale, Mark Allen Mothersbaugh, Art of Elysium Heaven Gala, 2011

(Photo by KENNELL KRISTA/SIPA)

To see DEVO live nowadays is an extremely rare occurrence.

After a four-year hiatus from live performances, the band got back together last summer for a set at the Burger Boogaloo festival in California.  They haven’t played together since.

However, the band recently confirmed they WILL be performing live at the upcoming Desert Daze music festival in Joshua Tree, California this October.

 

Press material for Desert Daze has advertised this appearance as a kick-off for their “farewell tour,” though co-founder Jerry Casale said that is not the case.  He wrote in an email to Consequence of Sound that this show is not connected to a “farewell tour,” explaining, “If ever there is such a tour we certainly will not name it as such. More like The Beginning Was The End Tour.”

On the heels of that, Casale does advise to “see us while they can.”

Via Consequence of Sound

