DFW Airport Launches Facial Recognition To Help Board Passengers

American Airlines is taking the next step into the future.

The airline has replaced the use of boarding passes at gates with facial recognition technology at DFW Airport. Officials say that facial recognition is a “more secure verification system.” Brandon Duggins of DFW Airport said, “Once you come to board, it matches your face with your passport photo, and if it matches, it allows you to board that aircraft.”

Video of American Airlines Using Facial Recognition Technology With Passengers

American Airlines reiterated that they will not store any of the photos.

Currently, facial recognition technology is only operational on international flights at Terminal D, but the airport is looking to expand.

Passengers traveling through DFW Airport will still need to carry their boarding passes and passports in order to board their flights.

Via CBS DFW