As DFW Gears Up For Friday Night Lights, Check Out This Hilarious Run-Through Poster

November 30, 2018
Miles In The Morning
football
It's Friday night in Texas! Y'all know what that means...high school football!!! And it's the playoffs! As we gear up for the regional semifinals this weekend, there's no doubt teams will be trying to psych each other out before the game ever starts.

Get ready to meet the most cut throat cheerleaders of all time! Taking shots with the run-through poster!

"Bring your friday night tights babe." #texasfootball

A post shared by Texsun Trading Company (@texsuntradingco) on

Yes! This is high school football in Texas!

