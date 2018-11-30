As DFW Gears Up For Friday Night Lights, Check Out This Hilarious Run-Through Poster
It's Friday night in Texas! Y'all know what that means...high school football!!! And it's the playoffs! As we gear up for the regional semifinals this weekend, there's no doubt teams will be trying to psych each other out before the game ever starts.
Get ready to meet the most cut throat cheerleaders of all time! Taking shots with the run-through poster!
Yes! This is high school football in Texas!