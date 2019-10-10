North Texas Veteran Asking For 100 Birthday Cards Receives 100,000

October 10, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Birthday Cards, Store, Blurry, Display, Supermarket

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

Last month, Watauga WWII Veteran James South went viral after the Brookdale Senior Living where he's living facility asked for 100 birthday cards to celebrate his 100thbirthday.

To the surprise of no one, people from all over the WORLD wrote South cards, coming from as far as Australia and India.

 

 

 

On the day he turned 100, South had received upwards of 100,000 birthday cards!

South told the VA North Texas Health Care System, “I’m so happy to get all of these cards.  I want them up on my walls so I can enjoy them every day.”

Via Southern Living

Tags: 
Dallas
DFW
Local
North Texas
Watauga
Brookdale Senior Living
Veteran
WWII
World War II
James South
Birthday
Birthday Cards

Recent Podcast Audio
Sybil Interviews Disney's Sr. Digital Product Manager Gabe Agudelo KLUVFM: On-Demand
Family has fun in the ocean while on the Disney Dream cruise
Sybil Interviews Jimmy Lynett Cruise Director KLUVFM: On-Demand
Mickey and Minnie Mouse watch Disney Dream cruise the open water
Sybil Interviews Nathaniel Palma About Guest Experience KLUVFM: On-Demand
Disney Dream on her maiden voyage
Sybil Interviews Jennifer Haile Tinn Disney Marketing Manager KLUVFM: On-Demand
Miles In The Morning Interviews Jordan Craig About A Walk On Role KLUVFM: On-Demand
Hilary Kennedy and Tyler Dawn discuss Leukemia Texas' 7th Annual Concert for a Cure KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes