North Texas Veteran Asking For 100 Birthday Cards Receives 100,000

Last month, Watauga WWII Veteran James South went viral after the Brookdale Senior Living where he's living facility asked for 100 birthday cards to celebrate his 100thbirthday.

To the surprise of no one, people from all over the WORLD wrote South cards, coming from as far as Australia and India.

Creating Globally and Culturally Competent Citizens! Excited to send our birthday cards/letters to WWII Vet Mr. South for his 100th Birthday! #jamessouth @Southern_Living @FarmerDragons pic.twitter.com/mV1oUIJti4 — Wendy House (@WendyHouse1234) October 3, 2019

Patriot students and staff never cease to amaze me with their passion and care for others. Well wishes are on their way to Mr. James South who turns 100 on 10/07. He asked for 100 b'day cards and we sent hundreds. @THEPatriotHS @HistoryWithMrsB @PWCSNews @MrNumero pic.twitter.com/IgHtBwjtwv — DeLores Lucas (@LucasDeLores) October 4, 2019

On the day he turned 100, South had received upwards of 100,000 birthday cards!

South told the VA North Texas Health Care System, “I’m so happy to get all of these cards. I want them up on my walls so I can enjoy them every day.”

Via Southern Living