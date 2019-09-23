Local WWII Veteran Wants 100 Birthday Cards For His 100th Birthday

September 23, 2019
Miles In The Morning
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

On October 7, local veteran James South will be turning 100-years-old.

For his birthday, South is only looking for one thing.  

Brookdale Senior Living in Watauga posted on Facebook that for his 100th birthday, South is looking to receive 100 birthday cards.

The post reads:

Hello! My name is James South and I am a proud WWII veteran! I will be turning 100 on October 7th, 2019. I would like to receive 100 birthday cards. Please mail to: 5800 North Park Dr., Watauga, TX 76148. Thank you!

South’s son Jim says he has a three-day celebration planned for his dad's big birthday, which includes playing golf, eating chicken fried steak and catfish at his favorite restaurants, and spending time with his family.  Jim said, “My dad taught me that a hug is better then a handshake.  And that money wasn't the goal in life -- it was happiness."

Via Fox 8

