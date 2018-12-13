Cool! Check Out This Pink Lake!

December 13, 2018
Miles In The Morning
pink_water
Fact: Australia is a bucket list trip! There are a million reasons to go. It's just so beautiful!

Obviously, you don't need proof that Australia is pretty. However, this pink lake is certainly taking things up a notch. Located in Western Australia, at the Hutt Lagoon, this is the most fascinating body of water you will ever see!

If you're wondering why it's pink, well, it's actually a lot like Texas' Blood Lake. There's an algae thing going on, a carotenoid-producing algae called Dunaliella salina that makes the water look pink.

Cool!

 

