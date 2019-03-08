Flashback Friday! Back In 1997, Alex Trebek & Pat Sajak Swapped Jobs On TV As April Fool's Prank

We don't deserve Alex Trebek and Pat Sajak!

Let's be real, these two men are probably the most beloved game show hosts of all time. Trebek has been hosting Jeopardy since 1984 and Sajak has been hosting Wheel of Fortune since 1983. That's over 30 years for each of them! That's a long time!

As you can imagine, like with any other job, you get bored from time to time. So how do you combat that? You gotta change things up.

For Trebek and Sajak, that change up came as an April Fool's Day joke! Back in 1997, the two actually switched hosting jobs for the day!

Video of Wheel Of Fortune (Alex Trebek 1997 Fool Episode) || Vanna Vs Pat (Full Episode)

How cool is that?!?!?!?