Flashback Friday! Back In 1997, Alex Trebek & Pat Sajak Swapped Jobs On TV As April Fool's Prank

March 8, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Miles In The Morning
alex_trebek_pat_sajak

(Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

We don't deserve Alex Trebek and Pat Sajak!

Let's be real, these two men are probably the most beloved game show hosts of all time. Trebek has been hosting Jeopardy since 1984 and Sajak has been hosting Wheel of Fortune since 1983. That's over 30 years for each of them! That's a long time!

As you can imagine, like with any other job, you get bored from time to time. So how do you combat that? You gotta change things up.

For Trebek and Sajak, that change up came as an April Fool's Day joke! Back in 1997, the two actually switched hosting jobs for the day!

How cool is that?!?!?!?

 

Tags: 
flashback friday
today i learned
Pat Sajak
Alex Trebek
Jeopardy
Wheel of Fortune
switched
Job
Host
April Fool's Day
Prank
Joke

Recent Podcast Audio
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Jenny Q Speaks with Eric Chambliss, 'Bob Gaudio' In 'Jersey Boys' KLUVFM: On-Demand
Jenny Q Speaks With Firefall's Jock Bartley KLUVFM: On-Demand
Jenny Q Speaks with Marty Scott, George Harrison of Liverpool Legends: The Complete Beatles Tribute KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes