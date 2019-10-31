Dirk Honored In Ceremony To Change Street In Front Of American Airlines Center To “Nowitzki Way”

Olive Street on front of American Airlines Center will forever be known as “Nowitzki Way.”

The Tall Baller from the G was honored with a ceremony yesterday afternoon that made the name change official. Mark Cuban, Rick Carlisle, Mavs players, and hundreds of fans were all in attendance, inside and outside of the American Airlines Center.

NOWITZKI WAY: Olive Street in front of the American Airlines Center has officially been renamed Nowitzki Way for Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki https://t.co/aFbiamFju6 pic.twitter.com/G1W9tV29XB — FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) October 30, 2019

Dallas mayor Eric Johnson said during the ceremony, “Since he came to Dallas from Germany more than two decades ago, Dirk has made a tremendous impact on our city. His work ethic and his play on the court were legendary, and his philanthropic efforts continue to be sublime. It is fitting that we are renaming a street to honor him both as a person and as the greatest Maverick of all time.”

A day I will never forget! Thank you pic.twitter.com/apjnwy015a — Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) October 31, 2019

Dirk said to the gathered crowd, “To have a street named after me is such a huge honor. This city has given me much more than I could have ever imagined, and I will forever be grateful. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart.”

Nowitzki Way resides in front of the American Airlines Center, between North Field Street and Victory Avenue.

Via Fox 4