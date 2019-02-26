Dirk Nowitzki Makes NBA History, Becomes The 4th Player To Play in 1,500 Games

Our very own Dirk Nowitzki made NBA history on Monday night against the L.A. Clippers. The G.O.A.T. is officially the 4th player in the league to play in 1,500 NBA games!

Odds are, at the end of this season, Dirk will hang up the jersey forever. And of course, teams all around the country are paying homage to the legend, since it could be his last season.

Last night, L.A. Clippers head coach Doc Rivers snagged the mic in the last 10 seconds of the game to give Dirk a shoutout. The Clippers team started clapping. The entire Clipper nation got on their feet and standing cheering on Dirk. It was such an awesome moment!

What a moment. A post shared by Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) on Feb 25, 2019 at 10:17pm PST

Congrats Dirk!!!!!