Dirk Just Passed Wilt Chamberlain With 31,420 Career Points

Dirk!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 41.21.1

Last night the Mavs took on the New Orleans Pelicans. Although we lost, it was a great night for Dirk! Congrats to the G.O.A.T., Dirk Nowitzki, on 31,420+ career points! Of course all he needed was 4 points to make history, which he managed to do in the first quarter, officially surpassing Wilt Chamberlain as the NBA's 6th all-time scorer!!!

What a moment!!!

41. Forever. -- A post shared by Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) on Mar 18, 2019 at 8:39pm PDT

Congrats Dirk!!! We love you! And if you want to play another season...we're in!