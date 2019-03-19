Dirk Just Passed Wilt Chamberlain With 31,420 Career Points

March 19, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Dirk_Nowitzki

(Photo by Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

Dirk!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 41.21.1

Last night the Mavs took on the New Orleans Pelicans. Although we lost, it was a great night for Dirk! Congrats to the G.O.A.T., Dirk Nowitzki, on 31,420+ career points! Of course all he needed was 4 points to make history, which he managed to do in the first quarter, officially surpassing Wilt Chamberlain as the NBA's 6th all-time scorer!!!

The bucket that put @swish41 over Wilt! Congrats Dirk!!!

A post shared by Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) on

What a moment!!!

HISTORY. 41. 6. -- #MFFL

A post shared by Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) on

41. Forever. --

A post shared by Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) on

Congrats Dirk!!! We love you! And if you want to play another season...we're in!

