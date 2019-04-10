Thank You Dirk! Enjoy Your Retirement!!!

April 10, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Dirk_Nowitzki

(Photo by Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports)

The moment we've all been dreading finally happened. It's official, the G.O.A.T. and our favorite Dallas Maverick, Dirk Nowitzki is retiring.

For the last few months, the retirement rumor has been rampant in DFW. However, all the while, Dirk has remained silent. That is until last night. After putting up 30 points, 3 assists, snagging 8 rebounds, and getting the win against the Phoenix Suns, Dirk had the opportunity to speak to his team and the fans about his retirement. However, not before Mark Cuban and Rick Carlisle paraded out allllllllll of Dirk's basketball heroes!

Needless to say, it was an emotional night for everyone. Everyone was crying, including the big man himself. And it all started around the 2nd quarter when the AAC aired the Children's Hospital story on the jumbotron.

Here are just a few of our favorite highlights from last night...

Now for the kick to the gut, the ultimate send off for our boy in its entirety.

Thank you Dirk! We love you! And you will be missed.

