Mayor Mike Rawlings Presents Dirk Nowitzki A Key To The City

November 22, 2018
Miles In The Morning
Miles In The Morning
Mike Rawlings, Dirk Nowitzki, Key to the City, Dallas Mavericks

(Photo by Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Local News
Local Sports
Your Morning Links

Before the Mavericks tipped off against the Brooklyn Nets last night, Dirk Nowitzki added one more illustrious honor to his legendary career.

In a ceremony before the game, Mayor Mike Rawlings presented a Key to the City to Dirk,and if any DFW sports figure deserves that honor, it's Dirk.  Dallas resident Brandon Haggar said, "I mean he is everything!  I mean quite frankly other than Roger Staubach and Troy Aikman, there's really nobody else but Dirk.  There's no question, no argument, no debate."

Nowitzki remains sidelined after getting surgery in April, though he told reporters he was feeling stronger.  When he does return to the court, it will be or his 21st, and possibly last, season.  Still, Dirk plans to remain a figure in Dallas for many years to come.  He said, "My work is far from done here, this is my city.  I grew into an adult, a man here.  It was a great all around package, the franchise the city, the people.  It's always been a pleasure living here and representing the people."

Via WFAA

Tags: 
Dallas
DFW
Local
Dallas Mavericks
Mavs
Key to the City. Legend
sports
Mike Rawlings
Dirk Nowitzki

Recent Podcast Audio
Anna Kurian from the NTFB tells Jenny Q there are four ways to help: donate food, funds, time or your voice.  KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Messonnier from cast of Cinderella KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Cobb, Daily Blast Live, Talks With Jenny Q KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Jaime Zamudio Of Guest Services KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Mouguett Lozada About Castaway Cay KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Juan Carlos Cardona About Dining At Sea KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes