Disney Casts Rescue Dog From Arizona In Live-Action Adaptation Of "Lady And The Tramp"

August 23, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Schnauzer Yorkie, Dog, Cute, Gray, Scruffy, Grass,

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

Disney has their leading man for their live-action adaptation of Lady and the Tramp.

Well, leading dog, rather.

Monte is a two-year-old terrier mix, who was adopted last year by a family in California from Phoenix’s HALO Animal Rescue after being scouted by animal trainers.  And he is the spitting image of Tramp from the 1955 animated classic.

 

A cocker spaniel named Rose was cast as Lady, and the pair together are just as cute as can be.

 

The movie, which is slated to premiere on the streaming service Disney+ November 12, is actually cast full of rescue and shelter dogs, all of which were adopted to forver homes following production of the movie. 

Via HuffPost

Tags: 
Disney
Lady and the Tramp
Movie
Film
live-action
Adaptation
Dog
Rescue Dogs
cast
Shelter Dog
Cute
Animals
Classic
Animation

Recent Podcast Audio
Joshua Logan Alexander Discusses Fiddler on the Roof with Sybil KLUVFM: On-Demand
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's Drive@5 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes