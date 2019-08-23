Disney Casts Rescue Dog From Arizona In Live-Action Adaptation Of "Lady And The Tramp"

Disney has their leading man for their live-action adaptation of Lady and the Tramp.

Well, leading dog, rather.

Monte is a two-year-old terrier mix, who was adopted last year by a family in California from Phoenix’s HALO Animal Rescue after being scouted by animal trainers. And he is the spitting image of Tramp from the 1955 animated classic.

Shelter dog Monte really looks like Tramp from Disney's Classic "Lady and the Tramp"-Rescued by @HALORSQ Monty was adopted by a family in California and now he's starring in the remake live-action film. Movie opens this November #LadyandtheTramp #HaloAnimalRescue @FOX10Phoenix pic.twitter.com/tdYTAZo5Wm — Christine Goodfriend (@GoodfriendC) August 20, 2019

A cocker spaniel named Rose was cast as Lady, and the pair together are just as cute as can be.

Celebrity dog in our midst! Monte was adopted last year from HALO & originally came from Las Cruces, NM. Monte will be starring as "Tramp" in the new live action Disney movie according to this @People Exclusive https://t.co/d1LgLx9R0H #HALO25yrs #HelpingAnimalsLiveOn pic.twitter.com/u6kaBhgkJM — HALO Animal Rescue (@HALORSQ) August 12, 2019

The movie, which is slated to premiere on the streaming service Disney+ November 12, is actually cast full of rescue and shelter dogs, all of which were adopted to forver homes following production of the movie.

Via HuffPost