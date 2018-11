Disney has been on a roll, remaking some of their most famous animated movies as LIVE action films. The latest movie in the works...Dumbo.

Now, Dumbo is one of the classics. For those of us who are OG fans, it's hard to think about a new version of this movie. That is until we saw the trailer!!! OMG! Get out the tissues because the scene when Dumbo is dressed up as a clown is heartbreaking!

Video of Dumbo Official Trailer

Dumbo hits theaters on March 29th, 2019.