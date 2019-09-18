Disney Launches Bedtime Hotline To Help Put Your Kids To Sleep
If you struggle putting your child to bed, why not have one of their favorite Disney characters do it for you?
Disney has launched a bedtime hotline that will provide goodnight phone calls for children from Mickey, Woody, Anna and Elsa, Princess Jasmine, Spider-Man and even Yoda.
It’s not a “traditional” hotline in the sense that there aren't dedicated Disney "cast members" on the other line. Parents can dial 1-877-7-MICKEY for a bedtime message.
Via CNN