Check Out The First Full Length Trailer For Toy Story 4!

March 19, 2019
Well, this is going to hit you right in the feels. Ladies and gents, it's the first full length trailer for Toy Story 4!!!!!!!!! And possibly the last in the Toy Story film saga.

In this flick, the toys are faced with some new competition...a handmade toy! However, things take a twist when Forky decides he's NOT a toy and tries to escape. That means it's up to Woody, Buzz, and the rest of the gang to keep Forky from running away forever. This get a little more complicated when Woody runs into a old friend and then questions whether or not he wants to go back to his kid. 

Yeah, it's going to be another tear jerker! Dear Lord! Disney, Pixar, what are you doing to us!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

 

