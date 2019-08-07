Disney Planning Reboot Of "Home Alone" For New Streaming Service

August 7, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Maculay Culkin, Red Carpet, American Music Awards, 2018, Close Up

(Photo by Birdie Thompson/AdMedia /Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

Home Alone is getting a reboot.

Yesterday, Disney announced the reboot of several franchises for their upcoming Disney+ streaming service including Night at the Museum, Diary of a Wimpy Kid, and Home Alone

 

The original movie, released in 1990, came to Disney’s possession through their acquisition of FOX. Disney is planning on putting their own spin on “the idea of a kid being all alone when something goes awry.”  It is unsure at this time if the reboot will be another movie, or a television series.

Via Screen Rant

Tags: 
home alone
John Highes
Disney
Disney+
Reboot
movies
Classic
Maculay Culkin

Recent Podcast Audio
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's Drive@5 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes