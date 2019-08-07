Disney Planning Reboot Of "Home Alone" For New Streaming Service

Home Alone is getting a reboot.

Yesterday, Disney announced the reboot of several franchises for their upcoming Disney+ streaming service including Night at the Museum, Diary of a Wimpy Kid, and Home Alone.

Bob Iger has confirmed that the following films will see reboots or will be re-imagined during the annual investors call [h/t @getFANDOM>



'HOME ALONE', 'NIGHT at the MUSEUM', 'DIARY of a WIMPY KID', and 'CHEAPER by the DOZEN' pic.twitter.com/JHHqJPRzyn — Geek Vibes Nation -- (@GeekVibesNation) August 6, 2019

The original movie, released in 1990, came to Disney’s possession through their acquisition of FOX. Disney is planning on putting their own spin on “the idea of a kid being all alone when something goes awry.” It is unsure at this time if the reboot will be another movie, or a television series.

Via Screen Rant