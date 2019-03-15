What The Heck Disney? Is The Genie In Aladdin Gonna Be Blue Or Not???

March 15, 2019
Remember the infamous blue dress? Is it blue and black or white and gold? Well, we now have a new blue controversy on our hands and it's all thanks to Disney!

Just a week ago or so, Disney dropped the trailer for the live-action remake of Aladdin, which featured a very CGI-ed, blue, Will Smith. Fans weren't exactly happy with the look. And it's not because he's blue, it's because he looks weird and a little fake.

With that said, Disney is either taking notes of our complaints or putting on a serious troll game after dropping this new movie poster...where Will Smith is NOT blue!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

What the heck???????

