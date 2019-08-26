Disney Reveals First Look At Emma Stone As "Cruella de Vil" In Upcoming "Cruella"

August 26, 2019
Disney is keeping the remakes, reboots, and adaptations rolling.

They just unveiled the first look of Emma Stone as one of the most villainous Disney characters of all time, Cruella de Vil.  Stone will be portraying the lead role in the upcoming 101 Dalmatians prequel, Cruella.

Also pictured are Joel Fry and Paul Walter Hauser, who portray de Vil's cronies Jasper and Horace, respectively.

Cruella is set to hit theaters May 28, 2021.

Via Entertainment Weekly

