Disney Surprises Boy With Free Trip After He Donates Birthday Money To Hurricane Dorian Relief

Obviously, you don’t do good deeds to get something in return BUT occasionally good things happen to good people.

In this case, it’s 7-year-old Jermaine Bell.

Needless to say, but there was a lot of devastation in the Bahamas after Dorian hit. So Jermaine decided to answer the call for help, by donating his birthday funds to the cause. BTW he had been saving up for a trip to Disney specifically to see the Lion King exhibit.

Instead of going to Disney, he opted to head to South Carolina to visit his grandma and hand out free hot dogs, chips, and water to Dorian evacuees.

Well guess what? It didn’t take Disney long to step in! Jermaine is gonna get that bday trip in after all! Not only did they give him a free getaway, but Disney showed up at his house on his actual bday to surprise him. Freaking Mickey Mouse came to his house!!!

INSPIRING: Jermaine Bell has been saving his money to go to Disney World, but with Dorian closing in, he decided use his money to buy hot dogs and other snacks to hand out to hurricane evacuees in South Caroline.❤️-- MORE: https://t.co/YQNRi8zMUp pic.twitter.com/MkYgJ41ocS — FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) September 4, 2019

Feel goods all around!

Via Yahoo!