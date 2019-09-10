Disney Surprises Boy With Free Trip After He Donates Birthday Money To Hurricane Dorian Relief

September 10, 2019
Obviously, you don’t do good deeds to get something in return BUT occasionally good things happen to good people.

In this case, it’s 7-year-old Jermaine Bell.

Needless to say, but there was a lot of devastation in the Bahamas after Dorian hit. So Jermaine decided to answer the call for help, by donating his birthday funds to the cause.  BTW he had been saving up for a trip to Disney specifically to see the Lion King exhibit.

Instead of going to Disney, he opted to head to South Carolina to visit his grandma and hand out free hot dogs, chips, and water to Dorian evacuees.

Well guess what? It didn’t take Disney long to step in!  Jermaine is gonna get that bday trip in after all!  Not only did they give him a free getaway, but Disney showed up at his house on his actual bday to surprise him. Freaking Mickey Mouse came to his house!!!

Feel goods all around!

Via Yahoo!

