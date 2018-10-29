If You're A Disney Fan, Check Out This House That Comes With A Mickey Mouse Pool

Looking for a vacation home? Perhaps in Florida, close to the happiest place on earth? Better yet, how about a Disney themed house?!?!?!?! Oh yes, it exists and it is glorious!

This beautiful Disney themed house is sitting on 8.4 acres of land in Palm Bay, Florida. It's 5 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, and roughly 7,000 square feet. Of course, it wouldn't be totally Disney if Mickey, Minnie, and friends weren't all throughout the property. There's the pool that's shaped like Mickey Mouse. Both Minnie and Mickey are etched in stain glass on the front door. Donald Duck is lurking around in the kitchen. Winnie the Pooh snagged a bedroom. Dory and Nemo made the family room. Click HERE to see all the pics!

This gem could be yours for a mere $849,000.