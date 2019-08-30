Disney World Snow White Helps Calm Boy With Autism Waiting In Line

August 30, 2019
Lauren Bergner knew it could be a rough day at Disney World with her six-year-old son.

Bergner’s son Brody has autism, who is sensitive to noise and crowds.  

While waiting in line to see Snow White at Epcot Theme Park, she knew he was exhausted.  Bergner said, “Brody was overheated, sweating and overwhelmed by everything.  He just started crying.”

Unbelievably, Snow White knew exactly what to do with Brody.  Bergner wrote in a Facebook post, “She kissed, hugged and cuddled him.  She then took him for a walk away from the crowd! She was amazing.”

Bergner summed the entire experience saying, “It was this magical moment that we will never, ever forget.”

Via 7News

