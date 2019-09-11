DNA Test Reveals Married Couple Are Actually First Cousins

September 11, 2019
A woman who wishes to remain anonymous gifted her husband a DNA kit for his birthday.

Unfortunately, the test revealed that the husband and wife, who share a 2-year-old son together, are actually first cousins.

The couple grew up in the same small town, and apparently, his mother had an affair with one of her uncles.  When the couple first learned the news, they were obviously heartbroken.  Since then, they have taken to sleeping in separate bedrooms.  The woman explained in a letter to Slate, "This news unsettles me and has left my husband's world in tatters.  His parents have been married for 30 years and my husband always held his mother close to sainthood."

Still, the woman does not know which of her uncles is her husband's father.  "All my uncles are happily married -- I thought," she wrote. "I find myself looking through photo albums of our childhood together and trying to figure out the truth."

On top of all this, the woman's sisters and mom are visiting soon, and she feels there is no way she can share this news with them.  And if the word were to get out, she worries how it would destroy their family.  She wrote, "This secret is poisoning my marriage, and I am terrified it will blow up the rest of our family.  My father-in-law likes to rhapsodize how he married the first girl he ever kissed. This is going to kill him."

Via CafeMom

 

 

