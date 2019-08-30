Dog Fakes Broken Leg To Score Pets And Treats From Unsuspecting Tourists

August 30, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Dog, Pet, Scratch, Ear, Tongue, Cute, Smiling

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

A stray dog roaming the streets of Bangkok appeared to be suffering from a broken leg.

The poor pooch would be spotted dragging his leg across the dusty roads, searching for help from any kind soul who might happen upon him.  

But don't believe the pupper's lies!

Mere moments after dragging his leg behind, the dog pops up, wags his tail, and goes on his merry way.  He's faking a broken leg to get pets and treats from anybody willing to help!  This might be the smartest dog in the world.

Local resident Thaweeporn Chongplapolkul told Viral Press, "This old dog has lived [at] my workplace for a few years.  He always does this trick to deceive people."  She said she, along with other residents, feed Gae as he's affectionately known, rice and other treats, "but he still has this habit."

Chongplapolkul also assures that nothing is wrong with the dog.  "We’ve checked both of his legs — they are both fine.  If Gae had any kind of injury, I would take him to the vets immediately," she says.

Via NY Post

Tags: 
Dog
Sweet
Stray
Animals
Smart
treats
pet
Video
Tourists
fake
Broken Leg
Injury
Cute

Recent Podcast Audio
Joshua Logan Alexander Discusses Fiddler on the Roof with Sybil KLUVFM: On-Demand
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's Drive@5 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes