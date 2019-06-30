Watch This Dog Sing Along To "Old Town Road"

June 30, 2019
australian_shepherd

(Photo by iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus are the breakout, unlikely duo of the year. However, the two managed to create the most popular song of the summer! And it's not just for the kids. It's for dogs too!

Australian Shepherds are smart pups. Plus they know good music when they hear it! In fact, one might say this pupper was moved to howl to "Old Town Road."

Simply gorgeous!

 

