Expedo Patronum! It's Harry Potter meets dog training!

Meet Remus the dachshund! He's not just an adorable long-haired mini...he's really smart too! He can sit, stay, fetch, but only if the commands are spoken like spells from Harry Potter.

Video of my dog only responds to Harry Potter spells.

Now that's a true Harry Potter fan. Not to mention, a hardcore commitment to training!