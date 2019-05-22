Nothing To See Here, Just An Adorable Dog Floating In The Pool On A Couple Of Noodles

May 22, 2019
Miles In The Morning
black_lab

(Photo by iStock / Getty Images Plus)

This dog is a hero. He's a national treasure! He IS life goals. And an inspiration to all this summer.

Ok, so we've basically been in hibernation for the last couple of months. Of course the rain hasn't helped either. Needless to say, but we might need a refresher course in summer relaxin'.

Oddly enough, we have a dog who's gonna teach us how. He's just floatin' through life on a couple pool noodles, living his best life. Don't forget to take notes...

Mood this Weekend --☀️ Tag your Friends -- Follow @petsloveclub for more -- . . From @daddyofdogs . #mood #weekend #dogs #pup #dogoftheday #instamood #petstagram #happyday #cute

A post shared by pets lovers (@petsloveclub) on

Yes! Yes! Yes! We want this dog's life!

