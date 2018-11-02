Check Out The Best Daylight Saving Time Memes

Who's ready for an extra hour of sleep this weekend?!?!?!?!?!

Just a quick reminder, this Saturday is Daylight Saving Time. So, don't forget to change your clocks. Now that we've got that business out of the way, let's get to some funny memes about Daylight Saving Time!

@TuckerFox5 here's the perfect morning meme for the beginning of daylight saving time LOL pic.twitter.com/YPTDzmJfMh — EJ (@Ebbie924) March 6, 2017

What we were all thinking on Monday morning when Daylight Saving time kicked in... #FunnyFriday #memes pic.twitter.com/l7tvqmdRlV — Honest-1 Auto Care (@Honest1USA) March 16, 2018

Daylight Saving Time, you are dead to me. Luckily I have these awesome memes to get me through the day! pic.twitter.com/iNHrmiKLrf — Sarah Kimmel (@FamilyTechZone) November 6, 2016

Yeah, the meme is old, but who better than Cher to remind you that Daylight Saving Time ends tonight? pic.twitter.com/kN3ffWXmtB — The Vinyl Countdown (@vcountdownradio) November 4, 2017

Enjoy your extra hour of sleep!