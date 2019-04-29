Jennifer Garner Is Really, Really Good At Axe Throwing

April 29, 2019
jennifer_garner

(Photo by Scott Kirkland/PictureGroup/Sipa USA)

Don't mess with Jennifer Garner! She might kill you! No really, like with an axe.

Over the weekend, Jen made a little trip to a place called Urban Forest Axe House. While there, she discovered what she calls her "hillbilly" skills...meaning she knows how to wield an axe. Just watch as she hits target after target after target!

A wee reminder: don’t mess with mama. ---- ♀️---- #notcompetitiveatall---- #hillbillyskills---- ------ ♀️ . Thanks for having @onceuponafarm and @savethechildren, @urbanforestaxehouse!

A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner) on

Looks like all her training for Alias and Peppermint have really paid off!

 

