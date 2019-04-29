Jennifer Garner Is Really, Really Good At Axe Throwing

Don't mess with Jennifer Garner! She might kill you! No really, like with an axe.

Over the weekend, Jen made a little trip to a place called Urban Forest Axe House. While there, she discovered what she calls her "hillbilly" skills...meaning she knows how to wield an axe. Just watch as she hits target after target after target!

Looks like all her training for Alias and Peppermint have really paid off!