Double Amputee On Scooter Leads Police On Low-Speed Chase Because He Needed To “Get His Tea Ready”

September 1, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Elderly, Senior, Person, Wheelchair, Mobility Scooter, Neighborhood

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

A man on a mobility scooter led police on a low-speed chase through the streets of Timaru on the South Island in New Zealand late last week.

The double amputee was spotted driving down the sidewalk at walk authorities called a “dangerous speed.” When police tried to stop him, the man abandoned the sidewalk and cut across two lanes of heavy traffic in order to continue on his way on the other sidewalk.

When finally stopped, the 60-year-old man told police he was rushing home in order to put his tea on the kettle, less his whole evening would have been “stuffed up.”

The man received two infringement tickets, totaling a fine of NZ$250, equaling about $160.

Via The Guardian

Tags: 
Mobility Scooter
Police
Chase
Video
funny
Crime
Stunt Driver
Cheers

Recent Podcast Audio
Joshua Logan Alexander Discusses Fiddler on the Roof with Sybil KLUVFM: On-Demand
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's Drive@5 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes