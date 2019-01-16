Sign The Petition To Make Dr. Pepper The "Official Soft Drink Of Texas"

January 16, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Miles In The Morning
dr_pepper

(Photo by Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)

Categories: 
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

This is Texas. Dr. Pepper is already the unofficial drink of Texas. However, wouldn't it be nice if we could help make it official?

Dr. Pepper is Texas born and Texas bread. It started way back in 1885 in a little town called Waco. It's 23 delicious flavors have been a part of the Texas lifestyle for over 100 years! There's not a lot of other brands that can say that!

So, like we said earlier, how can we make Dr. Pepper the official drink of Texas? Well, there's good news! Dr. Pepper has started a petition on Change.org in an effort to snag the official soft drink of Texas title. In fact, you can sign it HERE.

Ok, let's make it happen.

Tags: 
Dr. Pepper
petition
official
official soft drink of texas

Recent Podcast Audio
Anna Kurian from the NTFB tells Jenny Q there are four ways to help: donate food, funds, time or your voice.  KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Messonnier from cast of Cinderella KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Cobb, Daily Blast Live, Talks With Jenny Q KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Jaime Zamudio Of Guest Services KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Mouguett Lozada About Castaway Cay KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Juan Carlos Cardona About Dining At Sea KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes