Driver Caught Going 110mph Claims He Needed To Take A “Number Two”

A man in England was stopped by an undercover police officer driving 110 miles per hour.

The weather was awful at the time, so the officer cited the man for “speeding and undertaking in “awful” weather conditions.

The man had an excuse, however.

Before he was issued the citation, the man tried to explain to the officer that he was speeding home because he desperately “needed the toilet,” for, as he described, “a number two.”

A1M Yaxley. Vehicle stopped after it passed our unmarked vehicle and then decided to drive along at 110mph undertaking in awful weather conditions ----

The “professional” hgv driver was very sorry but he “needed the toilet, a number 2”

err that’s okay then --

Reported.

pic.twitter.com/8LwuN1JM9W — BCH Road Policing (@roadpoliceBCH) August 28, 2019

Drivers caught going in excess of 100mph face disqualification from the road rather than penalty points in England, but the decision is at the discretion of the court.

Via Metro