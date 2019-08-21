Drunk Man Doesn't Realize Stranger He's Taking To In Club Is A Statue

August 21, 2019
Miles In The Morning
After a few cold ones, it's not uncommon to totally connect with a complete stranger.

It's definitely a lot easier at least to converse with someone you've never met before after a few pops, but this is taking that notion to a whole different level.

This man was filmed in a club having a complete conversation with a total stranger, who just happened to be a statue.  Somehow, the guy didn't think anything of their conversation being completely one-sided, or that his counterpart stayed completely still the entire time.  Must have been a good night!

 

