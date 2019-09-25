Dry Shampoo Can Explodes In Car, Shatters Sunroof, And Lands 50 Feet Away

A word of caution to any motorist out there, it’s probably best to not leave that can of dry shampoo in your car.

A woman in Missouri left an aerosol can of dry shampoo in her car. When the temperatures rose, the can combusted in the hot weather. It blew the hinges off of the center console of the Honda Civic where it was secured, completely tore through the sunroof, and landed some 50 feet away.

Christine Debrecht wrote a warning on Facebook that this could happen to anyone, as it did her daughter, and cautions everyone to pay attention to warning labels on products they may be using.

Walmart, the owners of the Equate Tea Tree Dry Shampoo that exploded, said in a statement, "Equate Dry Shampoo includes a specific warning, like most aerosol products, that it may explode if heated and not stored as directed." The warning, printed on the front of the can, says: "DANGER. Extremely flammable. Container may explode if heated.”

Via NBC News