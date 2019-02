Well this is a new challenge for Dude Perfect! Not just trick shots, but every day, real-life trick shots. Like the ones we regular people wish we could do to show off around the office or even home.

It's everything from putting a pizza in the over to bettering toast to delivering the mail and even taking out the trash. And how in the heck did they get that marshmallow on this stick for s'mores?!?!?!?!?!?!?!

Video of Real Life Trick Shots 3 | Dude Perfect

Man, these guys make the boring chores of life so much more interesting!