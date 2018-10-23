WARNING! The Austin "Water Boil" Rule Doesn't Mean You Actually Drink The Water While Hot

October 23, 2018
Miles In The Morning
Miles In The Morning
boiling_water
Categories: 
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

If you haven't heard, there's been a lot of flooding in the city of Austin. Sadly, the city is asking residents to boil their water since the flooding has stalled out water treatment.

Now, if you are boiling your water...PLEASE don't drink it while it's still hot. For most of you reading this, you're thinking to yourself "well, that's just common sense." Apparently it's not.

Again, don't drink boiling water. Please let it cool down first. Maybe stick it in the fridge for a bit.

Also, sorry for outing you Miguel, but just think, you might be helping someone else. So thanks! 

Tags: 
water
boiling
Austin
Texas
flooding
hot
Heat
Drinking

Recent Podcast Audio
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Juan Carlos Cardona About Dining At Sea KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Jaime Zamudio Of Guest Services KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Mouguett Lozada About Castaway Cay KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Brian Rodrigues About The Holidays At Sea KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Cassandra Zepeda, Who Plays Plumette In Beauty And The Beast On The Dream KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Tony Olmos To Talk About The Ship's Enhancements KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes