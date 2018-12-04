Whataburger Or Wonder Woman? There Seems To Be Some Confusion As To The Texas Longhorns Halftime Performance During The Big 12 Championship

December 4, 2018
Miles In The Morning
texas_longhorn_band

(Photo by Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

Sadly, over the weekend, the Texas Longhorns lost the Big 12 Championship to ou (yes, it's lowercase for a reason). However, the hot topic of debate has nothing to do with football. Instead, the focus is on the Texas Longhorn band.

Apparently, there seems to be some confusion on whether or not the Horns were paying tribute to Whataburger or Wonder Woman.

After a little research, we have the answer! Don't be too disappointed, but this is NOT paying homage to Whataburger. If you watched the performance from the beginning, then you already know the halftime show was a comic book theme. It all started with the Avengers. The band even paid tribute to the late and great Stan Lee by spelling out his name. Right after that, they segwayed into Wonder Woman.

Now, if you're skeptical...we can clarify. The Whataburger logo has five lines on each side of the "W".

