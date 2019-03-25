The Cast Of "Fuller House" Subtly Stands By Lori Loughlin Amid College Scandal

March 25, 2019
candace_cameron_bure_jodie_sweetin

(Photo by Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)

TV families stick together, no matter what!

On Saturday night, "Fuller House" took home a Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Award for favorite funny TV show. Of course the entire new cast took the stage to accept the award. Leading the speech was Candace Cameron Bure, better known as DJ Tanner, who seemingly and subtly gave her support for Aunt Becky. She said...

"And where there’s a lot of heart, there’s a lot of love. And a loving family sticks together no matter what."

She also went on to say family sticks...

"together through the hard times."

You can watch the full speech below.

 

