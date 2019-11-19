Dwayne Johnson Sends Beautiful Message To “Moana” Fan Battling Leukemia
Hyrum Harris is a 3-year-old currently fighting Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.
A huge fan of the Disney film Moana, Hyrum received quite the message from one of the film’s stars Dwayne Johnson, who sent an incredibly sweet video, which included a few bars from “You’re Welcome,” the song his character Maui sings in the film.
There’s a little 3 year old boy out there named, Hyrum Harris. Diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia which is complicated by Down Syndrome. In the fight of his life right now and doing his best to stay strong - by watching MOANA up to 10xs a day because the character he loves, MAUI makes him feel strong. According to Hyrum’s mama, his most important thing to say now is, I STRONG. Yes you are big man. Yes you are. Hyrum, I know I’m a complete stranger to you - who sounds a lot like your hero, MAUI (only with a very large head), but myself along with millions of other strangers who will watch this video are sending you so much love, strength and mana your way. I STRONG. Love, the Rock aka the dude who sounds a lot like Maui.
Hyrum’s parents April and Rich said the video couldn’t have come at a better time, were blown away by Johnson’s kindness. They told PEOPLE, “This has been such a moving experience for our family. [Johnson’s> response was beautiful.”
Update from the video I posted. Look at this lil’ boy, Hyrum’s face. That’s some joy real right there. Thank you to the person who wrote this beautiful note. You’re absolutely right - joy and hope cost nothing and yet, is the most powerful gift we can give. Thats the real magic to life. #hopeforhyrum And thank you to my good buddy, Andy Fickman for texting me Hyrum’s story to begin with----
A GoFundMe is currently set up to help the family abate Hyrum’s extraordinary medical costs.
