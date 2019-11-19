Dwayne Johnson Sends Beautiful Message To “Moana” Fan Battling Leukemia

Hyrum Harris is a 3-year-old currently fighting Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.

A huge fan of the Disney film Moana, Hyrum received quite the message from one of the film’s stars Dwayne Johnson, who sent an incredibly sweet video, which included a few bars from “You’re Welcome,” the song his character Maui sings in the film.

Hyrum’s parents April and Rich said the video couldn’t have come at a better time, were blown away by Johnson’s kindness. They told PEOPLE, “This has been such a moving experience for our family. [Johnson’s> response was beautiful.”

A GoFundMe is currently set up to help the family abate Hyrum’s extraordinary medical costs.

Via PEOPLE