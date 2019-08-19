Dwayne Johnson Weds Longtime Girlfriend Lauren Hashian In Hawaii

The Rock is finally a taken man.

Dwayne Johnson announced his marriage to longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian on Instagram earlier today. The pair held the secret ceremony in Hawaii, after being together for 12 years.

We do. August 18th, 2019. Hawaii. Pōmaikaʻi (blessed) @laurenhashianofficial❤️ @hhgarcia41--

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

The pair first met in 2006, on the set of Johnson’s film The Game Plan.  They started dating in 2007 after Johnson split from his first wife, Dany Garcia.

The couple already share two daughters together, Jasmine born in December, 2015, and Tiana born in April, 2018.

Via Daily Mirror

