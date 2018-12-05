DWTS Alum Peta Murgatrod Shares A Naked Pic Of Hubby Maksim Chmerkovskiy Decorating The Christmas Tree

December 5, 2018
Miles In The Morning
peta_maks

(Photo by Faye Sadou/AdMedia/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

Is that a Christmas tree in your pocket or are you just happy to see me? (Terrible joke, we know.)

Dancing with the Stars alum Peta Murgatroyd has quite the view from her kitchen sink. Her house has a gorgeous view of the backyard and the pool through these big beautiful windows. Not to mention her Christmas tree is absolutely amazing. But wait, there's more! Oh yeah, it's her super handsome hubby decorating the Christmas tree in the buff!

I wouldn’t normally share a picture of such content...but I walked out of the kitchen and saw this -- #notmadatit #topofthemorningtoya -- #yourewelcome

A post shared by Peta Murgatroyd (@petamurgatroyd) on

We're so jealous! She has a husband who helps decorate!

Tags: 
Maksim Chmerkovskiy
Peta Murgatroyd
Christmas Tree
Naked
decorating

Recent Podcast Audio
Anna Kurian from the NTFB tells Jenny Q there are four ways to help: donate food, funds, time or your voice.  KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Messonnier from cast of Cinderella KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Cobb, Daily Blast Live, Talks With Jenny Q KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Mouguett Lozada About Castaway Cay KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Juan Carlos Cardona About Dining At Sea KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Jaime Zamudio Of Guest Services KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes