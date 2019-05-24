Cheryl Burke & Matthew Lawrence Just Tied The Knot!

Congrats to Cheryl Burke and her new hubby Matthew Lawrence!

The happy couple got hitched on Thursday evening at the Fairmont Grand del Mar in San Diego after being engaged for a little over a year. Cheryl wore a beautiful Romona Keveza white gown complete with a six foot train. Of course all her Dancing with the Stars costars were in attendance, including Kym Johnson Herjavec who was in the bridal party.

And just in case you're wondering, it looks like babies aren't too far behind! Cheryl told People...

"I want to have kids. [When we got back together> it was like, 'Let’s not waste any time. Time’s a tickin'!'"