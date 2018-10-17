What Food Does Each State Hate The Most?

Food is amazing.  Food is great.  But what you might consider your favorite some might consider their most hated.

The Takeout put together a great map of the foods each state considers their most hated.  Some of the selections make sense.  Of course Washington would hate Keurig coffee cups. Of course Oklahoma would hate Veggie Burgers.  

They nailed Texas, too. The Lone Star State's least favorite food?  Steak cooked well done!  An absolute travesty of meat.  

Check out the full map below!  Any surprising selections?

Via The Takeout

