The Eagles To Play “Hotel California” In Full On 2020 Tour
Following their stint last month in Las Vegas, in 2020, the Eagles will be heading out on the road.
On this tour, of which they’ll play TWO nights in Dallas, the band will play their seminal album Hotel California in full!
The band’s full 2020 tour is as follows:
Feb. 7 -- Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
Feb. 8 -- Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
Feb. 14 -- New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Feb. 15 -- New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Feb. 29 -- Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
March 1 -- Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
March 6 -- Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
March 7 -- Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
April 11 @ San Francisco, CA -- Chase Center
April 12 @ San Francisco, CA -- Chase Center
April 17 @ Inglewood, CA -- The Forum
April 18 @ Inglewood, CA -- The Forum