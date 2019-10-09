The Eagles To Play “Hotel California” In Full On 2020 Tour

Following their stint last month in Las Vegas, in 2020, the Eagles will be heading out on the road.

On this tour, of which they’ll play TWO nights in Dallas, the band will play their seminal album Hotel California in full!

The band’s full 2020 tour is as follows:

Feb. 7 -- Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Feb. 8 -- Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Feb. 14 -- New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Feb. 15 -- New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Feb. 29 -- Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

March 1 -- Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

March 6 -- Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

March 7 -- Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

April 11 @ San Francisco, CA -- Chase Center

April 12 @ San Francisco, CA -- Chase Center

April 17 @ Inglewood, CA -- The Forum

April 18 @ Inglewood, CA -- The Forum

Via Ultimate Classic Rock