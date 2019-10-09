The Eagles To Play “Hotel California” In Full On 2020 Tour

October 9, 2019
Miles In The Morning
(Photo by Rick Wood, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

Following their stint last month in Las Vegas, in 2020, the Eagles will be heading out on the road.

On this tour, of which they’ll play TWO nights in Dallas, the band will play their seminal album Hotel California in full!

The band’s full 2020 tour is as follows:

Feb. 7 -- Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena 

Feb. 8 -- Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena 

Feb. 14 -- New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden 

Feb. 15 -- New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden 

Feb. 29 -- Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center 

March 1 -- Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center 

March 6 -- Houston, TX @ Toyota Center 

March 7 -- Houston, TX @ Toyota Center 

April 11 @ San Francisco, CA -- Chase Center 

April 12 @ San Francisco, CA -- Chase Center 

April 17 @ Inglewood, CA -- The Forum 

April 18 @ Inglewood, CA -- The Forum

Via Ultimate Classic Rock

