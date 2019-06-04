Someone Mowed A Giant Penis In A Field To Get Trump's Attention On Climate Change
June 4, 2019
Oh hey, is that field happy to see me? The answer is no and you'll see why once you see the picture.
A company called Born-Eco in the UK had a special message for President Trump upon his arrival. Right under the Stansted flight path, the company mowed a giant penis into the field. They also spelled out Trump's name along with a message about climate control, saying "Climate change is real."
Guess who's been busy today mowing a stiff message for Trump under the Stansted flightpath... Please share and let's see how far we can spread the welcome!#climatechange #Trump #welcometrump pic.twitter.com/crnZo5rnDv— born_eco (@born_eco) June 2, 2019
A+ for the artwork. Definitely shows real talent. However the big, sad peen might be too far.