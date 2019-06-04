Someone Mowed A Giant Penis In A Field To Get Trump's Attention On Climate Change

Oh hey, is that field happy to see me? The answer is no and you'll see why once you see the picture.

A company called Born-Eco in the UK had a special message for President Trump upon his arrival. Right under the Stansted flight path, the company mowed a giant penis into the field. They also spelled out Trump's name along with a message about climate control, saying "Climate change is real."

Guess who's been busy today mowing a stiff message for Trump under the Stansted flightpath... Please share and let's see how far we can spread the welcome!#climatechange #Trump #welcometrump pic.twitter.com/crnZo5rnDv — born_eco (@born_eco) June 2, 2019

A+ for the artwork. Definitely shows real talent. However the big, sad peen might be too far.