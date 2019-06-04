Someone Mowed A Giant Penis In A Field To Get Trump's Attention On Climate Change

June 4, 2019
donald_trump_melania_trump

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Oh hey, is that field happy to see me? The answer is no and you'll see why once you see the picture.

A company called Born-Eco in the UK had a special message for President Trump upon his arrival. Right under the Stansted flight path, the company mowed a giant penis into the field. They also spelled out Trump's name along with a message about climate control, saying "Climate change is real."

A+ for the artwork. Definitely shows real talent. However the big, sad peen might be too far.

 

Donald Trump
penis
mowed
field
UK
Climate Change
message

