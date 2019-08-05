"Ecto-1" Spotted In Canada As "Ghostbusters" Sequel Begins Filming

The Ghostbusters are back!

Filming has commenced on the upcoming Ghostbusters 2020, a direct sequel to the original movie and Ghostbusters II, released in 1989.  The movie, starring Paul Rudd, Mckenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard and Carrie Coon, is being filmed in Canada, and the very first pictures from on set have been released.  Of course, there of one of the most famous movie vehicles of all time, the Ecto-1.

Though he's rumored to make an appearance in the film, there have been no Bill Murray sighting as of yet.  Ghostbusters 2020 is set to premiere next summer.

