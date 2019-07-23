Ed Sheeran Buys All The Properties Around His House To Stop His Neighbors' Noise Complaints

July 23, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Ed Sheeran, Concert, Pittsburgh, Mac Miller Shirt, 2018

(Photo by Jason L. Nelson/AdMedia /Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Music
Shows
Your Morning Links

Ed Sheeran.  Singer, songwriter...real estate mogul?

Thanks to a few neighbors, the 28-year-old might well be on his way.  Sheeran would constantly receive noise complaints due to his loud music, so rather than turn down the radio, Sheeran went ahead and spent about £4million on the two properties next to his in an effort to keep his music as far away from his neighbors as possible.  A source told The Sun, "Ed’s had neighbours grumbling about noise before so when he got a chance to buy up the two houses next to his London home, he jumped at the chance."

Not only did Sheeran buy the houses adjacent to his own, he also bought the apartment located above his recently purchased restaurant in Notting Hill.  The source continued saying, "Ed has not only made a wise investment but is limiting the chance of people grumbling about loud music or parties. He also decided to buy the flat above his restaurant because that could have been a massive sticking point for the business going forward."

Currently, Sheeran has spent about £47million to acquire a portfolio of 22 properties.

Via The Sun

Tags: 
Ed Sheeran
Music
Noise
Neighbors
Noise Complaints
Real estate
House
home

Recent Podcast Audio
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's Drive@5 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes