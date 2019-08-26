Eddie Money Diagnosed With Stage 4 Esophageal Cancer

Eddie Money has had numerous health problems over the past few years, including heart valve surgery earlier this year and pneumonia following that.

His health forced him to cancel a summer tour, and his health problems, unfortunately, are continuing.

Money, real name Edward Mahoney, went to the doctors for a routine checkup when they told the 70-year-old that he had stage 4 esophageal cancer. Money announced in a video for the AXS TV reality series Real Money that the disease has also spread to his liver and lymph nodes.

Eddie Money Announces He Has Cancer. Read more on this update here: https://t.co/JLc7PpgrjZ @ImEddieMoney pic.twitter.com/y7sGnD98IY — AXS TV (@AXSTV) August 24, 2019

Money says the diagnosis hit him "really, really hard," and his fate is now in "God's hands."

