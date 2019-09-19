Eddie Money Renewed Wedding Vows 7 Months Before Death

The world lost singer Eddie Money just last week, after the 70-year-old suffered complications due to stage 4 esophageal cancer.

Before his passing, however, Money was able to fulfill one of his lifelong dreams by renewing his wedding vows with his wife, Laurie.

Eddie and Laurie eloped 30 years ago, and just seven months ago, the couple renewed their vows in a private ceremony with friends and at the California Community Church in the San Fernando Valley, according to TMZ.

Eddie Money Renewed Vows with Wife 7 Months Before Death https://t.co/v09DDRzuQj — TMZ (@TMZ) September 19, 2019

Footage from the ceremony will air on Eddie's reality show, Real Money, sometime next month.

The New York native, born Edward Joseph Mahoney, was responsible for some of the most memorable songs from the late 70s and early 80s. He could put together a greatest hits album with no filler on the strength of songs like “Two Tickets to Paradise,” “Take Me Home Tonight,” Baby Hold On,” “Shakin’” and “I Wanna Go Back.”